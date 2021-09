Welcome to the other side of 2021, where going out is (in most places around the United States) finally socially appropriate and safe (just get those vaccination cards ready). We've been waiting for over a year to dust off any and all cool weather pieces from our wardrobes that aren't sweats, but even still, the pandemic has left many of us struggling to shake our attachment to all things comfortable and comforting. Piecing together going-out outfits — and then wearing them throughout an event — now feels harder than ever.