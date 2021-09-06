CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Guantanamo, where the 'war on terror' drags on in military court

By PETER MUHLY, Paul HANDLEY, KEVIN LAMARQUE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJTkD_0bnbm3BW00
Some of the first detainees at Guantanamo in January 2002 /REUTERS POOL/AFP

Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, the US "war on terror" is still being fought on a piece of hilly scrubland in southeast Cuba known as Guantanamo Bay.

Within months of the attacks, the United States rounded up hundreds of people with suspected ties to perpetrator Al-Qaeda and dropped them in the US naval base.

They were labeled "enemy combatants" without rights; the only timeframe for their release, if ever, said then-vice president Dick Cheney, was "the end of the war on terror" -- which, officially, is still ongoing.

Now, most of the 780 suspects who were locked in cages and bare cells have been freed, often after more than a decade without being charged.

Today, 39 remain, some promised a release that never materialized, some hoping for it, and 12 whom Washington regards as dangerous Al-Qaeda figures, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 plot.

- Forever trials -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAy0v_0bnbm3BW00
Guantanamo detainees prepare for the evening prayer in March 2002 /AFP

Under President Joe Biden, their trials have resumed after a delay caused mainly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On September 7, after a 17-month pause, the pre-trial hearings for Mohammed and four others are set to resume, just days ahead of the anniversary of the attack.

But there is no certainty that a verdict will be handed down for the five by the attack's 21st anniversary next year, or the following year.

The military commissions system overseeing the 12 accused Al-Qaeda figures has proven chaotic, unwieldy and often contrary to US law, to the point that in 20 years, only two have been convicted.

Benjamin Farley, a Defense Department lawyer representing one of the five in the 9/11 trial, called the commissions "an expensive and failed experiment in ad hoc justice."

Marred by accusations the government has withheld and falsified evidence, and wiretapped defense attorneys, the biggest cloud hanging over the cases is that defendants say they were brutally tortured by their captors, tainting the prosecution.

"I think everyone on all sides knows the commissions are a failure," said Shayana Kadidal of the Center for Constitutional Rights.

The problems are such that the 10 could spend the rest of their lives in Guantanamo, he told AFP.

- Embarrassment -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJboz_0bnbm3BW00
A picture posted on the website www.muslm.net on September 3, 2009 purports to show Al-Qaeda's Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged organiser of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp /MUSLM.NET/AFP/File

Guantanamo has proven both a headache and an embarrassment for the US government, drawing charges of sweeping human rights abuses from around the world.

Isolated on a rocky coastline miles from the main Guantanamo naval base, the facility was rooted in the CIA's notorious operation to seize Al-Qaeda suspects for secret rendition to its "black sites" scattered around the world.

There, they underwent intense interrogation and torture, including waterboarding, that continued for days, weeks and even years.

Then they were brought to Guantanamo, where the government of Republican George W. Bush decided they had no rights, under US law or the Geneva Conventions.

From the first 20 detainees in January 2002, their numbers ballooned to 780.

But reviews showed the government had no evidence to tie many to Al-Qaeda or 9/11, and they were quietly released -- though for some that took a decade.

- Propaganda tool -

When Democrat Barack Obama became president in January 2009, there were about 240 still in custody.

Not only was the prison a human rights embarrassment and what one Obama official called a "propaganda tool" for violent jihadists, there was evidence to suggest three detainees had been killed one night in 2006 by interrogators, who claimed the deaths were coordinated suicides.

One of Obama's first actions was to order Guantanamo to be closed within a year. But Republicans in Congress blocked the closure, leaving the detainees in legal limbo.

Obama, nevertheless, pushed to release most of the detainees, and only 41 were left when Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

But instead of continuing the releases, Trump froze them and threatened to fill more Guantanamo cells with Islamic State fighters captured in Iraq and Syria.

Biden, who was Obama's vice president, has favored closing the prison. But analysts say he is not going to copy Obama's move, knowing it could be politically disastrous.

Instead, with the Covid-19 threat having eased with vaccinations, the military commissions resumed hearings in May and Biden has sought to quietly release those not facing trial.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Cia#Reuters Pool Afp#Defense Department#Al Qaeda#Cia#Democrat#Republicans#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Lindsey Graham predicts US military 'will' return to Afghanistan because terror threat is so high

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is predicting that the American military "will" return to Afghanistan due to the high terror threat in the country. Graham made the prediction during a Monday interview with the BBC while comparing the situation to former President Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq and the resulting rise of the terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
Foreign Policytimesexaminer.com

Biden’s Green Light for America’s Enemies

Patterns for Abandonment—Afghanistan and Vietnam. The radical Islamist Taliban provided an important base of operations in Afghanistan that facilitated the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the U.S. resulting in over 3,000 American deaths. To prevent further such terrorist attacks on Western countries and rid Afghanistan of Taliban radicalism and barbarity, the U.S. and Allied Coalition helped to build and generously equip Afghan National Defense Forces numbering about 182,000, including 7,000 Air Force personnel. Adding the National Police Force of 119,000, brought Afghan forces to 301,000 by July 2021. As of April 2021, at least 66,000 members of the Afghan National Defense Forces and Police Forces had been killed since the war began in 2002. The Afghan National Defense and Police forces were well paid, and their willingness to fight the Taliban is shown by sustaining considerable casualties over almost 20 years. Why did most of the Afghan Defense and Police forces essentially collapse with minimal resistance beginning in March 2021?
Politicsdallassun.com

9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh's trial resumes in Cuba court

Havana [Cuba] September 8 (ANI): Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is known as the 'mastermind' behind the 9/11 attacks on the US, appeared before a military court in Cuba after 18 months of hiatus due to COVID-19. Along with Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, Ramzi Bin al-Shibh, Ali Abdul...
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

How China hijacked the war on terror — with U.S. help

Today’s China Watcher provides a preview of a longer article that will be published later today on how China joined the "Global War on Terrorism" with a steely focus on domestic social control at all costs. China's ruling Chinese Communist Party exploited the international revulsion toward terrorism sparked by the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reason.com

The Terror War Era

Historians would labor to explain the 1920s without reference to World War I, even if that era's Americans preferred to forget it. Same with the 1980s and Vietnam: Ronald Reagan's partisans somehow simultaneously disowned, denied, and defended Nixon-era excesses that no longer burdened them. Today, Trumpism is both the glib repudiation and the shameless vindication of Bushism.
PoliticsDaily Beast

The War on Terror Turned Out to Be a War on Ourselves

No single factor determines the impact of violent extremists’ actions more than the reaction and response they trigger. And nothing illustrates this so well as the degree to which America’s leaders—political, military and in the media—played into the hands of al Qaeda and amplified the impact of its attacks to a degree they could not have imagined would be possible.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Biden approval tumbles even though most Americans support Afghanistan exit

Nearly three-quarters of Americans agree that the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan was a failure, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. No matter their politics, generation, gender, race or income, most agreed it was time to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. While a majority disapproved of President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, there were deep divides on how it should have been done.
Family RelationshipsWhittier Daily News

Military families welcome end of U.S. war in Afghanistan

Melissa Brunicardi’s son, a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, was at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The text arrived a couple of days after the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan began, with 6,000 troops deployed to secure the airport as America’s longest war came to an end and the Taliban consolidated its power in the Middle Eastern country.
MilitaryWKRG

US aims start to Bali bombing war crimes case at Guantanamo

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (AP) — Three prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center are expected to get their first day in court after being held for 18 years in connection with the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub bombings and other plots in Southeast Asia. Indonesian prisoner Encep Nurjaman, known...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

'Total failure': The war on terror 20 years on

Twenty years ago, US president George W. Bush declared a "war on terror". Today, its failure is undeniable, with jihadist groups both more numerous and scattered more widely across the world. Bush launched the war on terror after the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington which were plotted from Afghanistan by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was sheltered by the Taliban regime of the time. The US-led invasion of Afghanistan toppled the Taliban and degraded the capabilities of Al-Qaeda, but it did nothing to eradicate the causes of violent Islamic extremism at its roots, analysts say. "They managed to kill Bin Laden," said Abdul Sayed, a researcher on jihadism based at Lund University in Sweden, referring to the killing of the Al-Qaeda chief by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy