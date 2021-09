Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to operate special charter flights to Kabul soon. "Honestly, there will be some way for the evacuees to fly back before regular flights are resumed. At best, ours would be charter operations, operating on behest of certain customers demands who want to get their people out of Kabul," said the official spokesperson of PIA Abdullah Khan to ANI.