Police log: 9-6-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Molly Johnston , 28, of 77 Jacobsen Dr., Norwood, was arrested and charged with possession of more than 10 grams of fentanyl, operating a motor vehicle with neglect under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license at 6:28 p.m. Friday.

Hakeem Hall , 30, was arrested for class A drugs possession and on an outstanding warrant for four counts of credit card fraud under $1200, receipt of a stolen credit card and identity fraud at 7:23 p.m. Friday.

Eber Mendez-Lopez , 20, of 28 Mudge St. in Lynn, was arrested and charged with operation of an unregistered, uninsured vehicle under the influence of liquor without a license as well as negligent operation of a motor vehicle and selling liquor to a person under 21 y.o. at 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Justin Deforest , of 9 Hope St., North Attleborough, was arrested on warrant for setting a false fire alarm, tempering with a fire call box and disorderly conduct at 3:34 p.m. Saturday.

Hermes Reyes , 46, of 95 South Street, was arrested and charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor (second offence).

Edy Chavez-Gomez , 23, of 23 Grover St., was arrested and charged with possession of class B drugs at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Kevin Morrokuin , 21, of 77 New park St., was arrested and charged for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 7:06 a.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:45 a.m. Friday at 111 North Common St.; at 2:31 p.m. Friday at 33 High Rock St.; at 2:31 p.m. Friday at 189 Western Ave.; at 2:41 p.m. Friday at 44 Western Ave.; at 4:27 p.m. Friday at Adams Street Extension; at 5:07 p.m. Friday at 17 Otis St.; at 8:49 p.m. Friday at 1103 Western Ave.; at 9:05 p.m. Friday at Boston Street at Laurel Street; at 9:08 p.m. Friday at 21 Collins St.; at 10:00 p.m. Friday at 342 Lynnfield St.; at 12:47 a.m. Saturday at 7-Eleven at 3 Lynnfield St.; at 11:40 a.m. Saturday at 839 Lynnfield St.; at 8:19 p.m. Saturday at 85 Munroe St.; at 5:15 a.m. Sunday at 29 Michigan Ave.



A report of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury at 7:55 a.m. Friday at 821 Lynnway; at 10:12 p.m. Saturday at 489 Summer St.

A hit-and-run motor vehicle incident was reported at 11:04 p.m. Friday at Boston Street at Park Street; at 11:37 p.m. Friday at 762 Western Ave.; at 1:52 p.m. Saturday at 53 Union St.

Assault

An assault was reported at Family Dollar at 3:02 p.m. Friday at 200 Union St.

An assault and battery was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday across 188 Washington St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 5:08 p.m. Friday at 284 Chatham St.

Overdoses

An opiate overdose was reported at 12:48 a.m. Friday at 534 Lynnfield St.; at 1:33 a.m. Sunday at the MBTA parking garage at 186 Market St.

An overdose was reported at 8:28 a.m. Saturday at 376 Washington St.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 7:58 a.m. at 19 Union St.; at 8:30 a.m. at Market Basket at 40 Federal St.; at 1:02 p.m. at 119 Lewis St., Apt. 33.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at 9:23 p.m. Friday at CVS Pharmacy at 509 Eastern Ave.

A report of larceny at 2:02 p.m. Saturday at MBTA Parking Garage at 186 Market St.; at 3:38 p.m. Saturday at 50 State St.; at 5:40 a.m. Sunday at 555 Essex St. Apt. 5.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:48 a.m. Saturday at 30 Lake Shore Road.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 2:08 p.m. Saturday at 117 Harbor St.; at 6:22 p.m. Saturday at 13 North Common Ter.; at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 2 North Common Ter.

LYNNFIELD

Accident

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:09 p.m. Friday at 385 Main St.; at 3:22 p.m. Friday at 1016 Main St. (vehicle hit a pole); at 4:00 p.m. Friday at Market Street at 425 Walnut St.

Complaints

Caller reported a group of kids inside the construction area at 7:22 p.m. at Colonial Shopping Center at 584 Main. St. Police cleared the group from the area.

A group of youths was reported at 8:49 p.m. at the baseball field of Lynnfield High School at 275 Essex St. The youths were removed by police.

Lockout

A one-year-old child was reported locked out of a car at 7:37 p.m. Friday at MarketStreet at 425 Walnut St. The situation was handled by the fire department.

NAHANT

Accidents

A motor vehicle accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Saturday at Nahant Rotary. A driver on a scooter/moped crashed into the rotary and injured herself. The driver was transported to the Massachusetts General Hospital.

SALEM

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:40 p.m. Friday at Derby Street at Congress Street; at 3:58 p.m. Friday at 450 Highland Ave.; at 3:32 p.m. Friday at 185 Lafayette St; at 11:58 a.m. Saturday at 18 Aurora Lane.; at 3:37 p.m. Saturday at 267 Highland Ave.

A motor vehicle hit and run was reported at 4:19 p.m. Friday at 435 Highland Ave.; at 8:03 p.m. Friday at 3 Dodge St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:12 p.m. Friday at 107 Linden St; at 10:07 a.m. Saturday at 44 Raymond Ave.; at 10:26 p.m.Saturday at 108 Linden St; at 1:31 p.m. Saturday at 37 Central St.;

Theft

Motor vehicle/plate theft was reported at 04:53 a.m. Friday at 53 Mason St.

Larceny reported at 8:46 a.m. Friday at 6 Brown St.; at 3:34 p.m. Friday at 260 Washington St.; at 3:52 p.m. Friday 57 Rainbow Ter.; at 4:28 p.m. Friday 5 Wisteria St.; at 9:38 a.m. Saturday at 5 Pioneer Ter.; at 12:58 p.m. Saturday at 50 Traders Way; at 2:53 p.m. Saturday at 48 Essex St.

Water rescue

A Water rescue/incident was reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday at 8 Dearborn Lane; at 10:13 a.m. Saturday at 74 Leavitt St.

