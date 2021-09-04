1403 W Orchard, Selah, WA 98942

Fantastic Selah location on a quiet dead end street. Enjoy this spacious 'Pride of ownership'' family home. Updates to include new gas hvac system, remodeled bathrooms, fresh paint, saltless water system and roof restoration. You will love the huge family room in addition to a formal living room, super cute sitting area off the kitchen and covered patio for the best in outdoor living. Huge master suite with full bath double sinks and walk in closet. Super low maintainance property with underground sprinklers and fully fenced back yard. Close to schools, parks and all the ameneties of downtown Selah...Small town living at its best...