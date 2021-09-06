CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Person attempts to protect injured minor

By Bronson Christian
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
On Sept. 5, 2021, one person attempted to protect a child in a crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jerry Swartz, 49, lost control after the throttle cable of their dirt bike lost control in the 500 block of Snyder St, in the Village of Marcellus, Cass County, Michigan.

Due to the bike being unable to slow or stop while heading for a tree, Jerry attempted to lay down the bike and spare his passenger Corbin Allen Spangler, 3, from most of the impact.

Spangler was transported to Three Rivers Hospital by family members and later taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo via Aircare.

Authorities report alcohol was not a factor in the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.

