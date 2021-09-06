Conti ransomware gang is targeting unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers

As the United States heads into a holiday weekend, experts are warning that ransomware-wielding attackers are sure to unleash crypto-locking chaos in the coming days. White House officials say they have no intelligence tied to any specific attack, but they are sounding a cautionary note based on attackers' typical behavior. "Attackers view holidays and weekends - especially holiday weekends - as attractive time frames in which to target potential victims, including small and large businesses," the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned this week.