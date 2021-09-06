Conti ransomware gang is targeting unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers
The Conti ransomware gang is actively targeting unpatched Microsoft Corp. Exchange servers through the same exploit used to target servers earlier this year. Discovered and detailed Friday by researchers at Sophos plc, Conti is targeting networks with ProxyShell, an evolution of the ProxyLogon attack method used by the Epsilon Red ransomware gang in May. Conti affiliates have used the tool to gain access to a targeted network and set up a remote web shell.siliconangle.com
Comments / 0