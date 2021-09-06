UCF’s Travis Williams: Knights need to improve in key area for Bethune-Cookman game

UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams admitted Sunday night that his defense needs to improve at tackling. Jason Beede

UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams was candid about his defense’s inability to tackle during Thursday’s come-from-behind win versus Boise State at the Bounce House.

“We have to get better at tackling,” Williams said Sunday night. “If we get our bodies on them or our hands on them, they got to get on the ground.”

Before the Knights held the Broncos minus-7 yards in the third quarter, UCF allowed 24 points on 219 yards in the first half. That was in large part because of poor tackling.

The team ran through a tackling circuit in Sunday’s practice as the coaching staff focused on fundamentals.

“We’re not a coaching staff that says, ‘Get on the ground,’ or ‘You got to make that play.’ We’re going to show you exactly what you need to do,” Williams said. “The proper angles and the proper steps, different things like that to making a sure tackle. Just showing the guys exactly what they need to do and going through every play and showing how we can get better.”

Williams stressed the importance of his defense improving from the first game, hoping he doesn’t see a similar first-half performance at home against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

“The good teams, you’re going to see a big difference as far as them jumping, getting better from Week 1 to Week 2,” Williams said. “That’s our main focus. We have a lot of stuff that we need to clean up.”

How focused is Williams on their next opponent?

“The only reason I’m talking about the last game is because you keep asking me about it,” he said. “We’ve already moved on to Bethune-Cookman.”

Bethune-Cookman lost at UTEP 38-28. Although the Wildcats compete at the FCS level, Williams explained that they’re no different from any other team.

“You see all around college football, if you go out there sleepwalking, you’re going to get your tail beat,” he said.

Six FCS teams have beaten FBS teams this season, including a 13-7 shocker by Montana over No. 20 Washington on Saturday night.

“We respect everybody we play,” Williams added. “They are a good football team. They will be hyped up to come in and play a game. Every team is going to get our undivided attention.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com .