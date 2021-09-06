CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danielle Fishel Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Baby Boy With Jensen Karp: See 1st Photo

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Danielle Fishel’s duo! The actress gave birth to baby No. 2 on August 28.

“On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world,” Fishel announced via Instagram on Sunday, September 5. “He was born on his deceased grandfather’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old. ❤️”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Kh3d_0bnbi9L200
Danielle Fishel’s sons, Adler and Keaton. daniellefishel/Instagram

The Boy Meets World alum, 40, added that big brother Adler, 2, is doing well too. Her photo carousel started with a snap of the boys together. Though their faces weren’t visible, it was the first photo Fishel shared of Keaton.

“Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us. Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do,” she joked along with a few photos of her elder son.

The Normally, This Would Be Cause for Concern author debuted her budding belly in May while celebrating her birthday. “I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life,” the Arizona native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30s brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy No. 2.”

Fishel’s husband, Jensen Karp, showed off her baby bump progress on his own account, sharing a family photo with their son, Adler, 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYAa7_0bnbi9L200
Danielle Fishel. Courtesy of Danielle Fishel/Instagram

“Happy 40th birthday to my life partner, a team captain and the greatest mom to our now soon to be two boys,” the writer, 41, gushed. “She believes in our squad and even when I held a newborn Adler like he was a fragile piece of china for the first four months, she had the patience and care of a saint. My heart was made to be here with her and though she should be celebrated every day, today is a milestone occasion. Love you.”

The following week, the California native praised his wife’s “superhuman ability” on Mother’s Day. “[She] continues to wow me,” Karp wrote. “I can’t wait to have you help me raise a second boy and nurture a Young Bucks-reminiscent tag team.”

He and the Girl Meets World alum wed in November 2018, eight months after their engagement. Adler arrived in June 2019, one month early.

Four months later, Fishel called the infant’s health journey a “rollercoaster,” explaining exclusively to Us Weekly, “We’ve been in and out of Children’s Hospital and doctor’s appointments. He was on a medicated formula because he couldn’t be on breast milk because of the condition that he had … creating the fluid in his lungs.”

Fishel celebrated his 1st birthday in June 2020, calling him “an endless joy in an otherwise dark year” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

