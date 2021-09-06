CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Martinville, LA

Performance canceled, but community event held anyway

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnjIz_0bnbhqjT00

Tonight the city of St. Martinville was slated to see a performance of The Funeral has been Canceled, an anti-violence presentation by local pastor Lawrence Levy.

When that event had to be canceled, a local group stepped up to ensure that the community could still have fellowship and a discussion about violence.

The Traps Kings and Queens Trail Ride Organization and Riders came to serve a meal and bring a message.

"We are out here feeding the community letting them know its not always about violence or drugs, its about unity in the community," said Jeremy Olivier, Assistant Secretary of the group.

There have been several shootings in the city of St. Martinville recently, and the community must come together to stop that violence, he said.

"It's time for us to put the guns down and come together as a community, and put God first in everything you do," Olivier said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Martinville, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Saint Martinville, LA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings And Queens#Guns#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Acadiana events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The Lafayette Fire Department is holding a 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 on Saturday, September 11, 2021, 9:00 A.M. in Parc Sans Souci, 201 East Vermilion Street in Lafayette . The event is to honor the 414 first responders – police, fire, and ambulance personnel – who died in the attacks 20 years ago. In addition to the first responders, 2,563 citizens also tragically lost their lives that day.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

AVOAD to host multi-agency resource center for Ida evacuees

Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (AVOAD) will hold a Multi-Agency Resource Center which will benefit Hurricane Ida evacuees. The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 9 at the Goodwill of Acadiana Corporate Office located at 2435 W. Congress Street in Lafayette from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Westminster Christian Academy holds groundbreaking for new gym

Students at Westminster Christian Academy in Lafayette will soon have a brand new gymnasium to enjoy. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the gym, which the school says is "the next big step toward Westminster's effort to truly transcend and transform the athletic program as well as campus life for the entire student body."
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

AAA postpones Bark in the Dark

Another local tradition has been postponed because of COVID-19. Acadiana Animal Aid, a local no-kill animal shelter and nonprofit organization, has postponed its largest annual fundraiser, Bark in the Dark, with a new date set for April 7, 2022.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
KATC News

Post Ida back-to-school updates

While linemen are trying to get power to Southeast Louisiana during the reconstruction phase, post Ida, here's a list of what to expect from school districts and universities who have been impacted by the storm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy