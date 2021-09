8th_$31,000, alc, 3YO up, 11/8mi, tf., clear. Off 5:25. Time 1:51.21. Firm. Scratched_Gallant Warren. Also Ran_Enos Slaughter, Bottle of Smoke, Table for Ten, Going Away Party, Wine and Whisky, Shot of a Lifetime, Que Sera Sir Ralph. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $15.95. Daily Double (8-7) paid $16.80. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $12.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-5-11) paid $44.88. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-5) paid $48.85.