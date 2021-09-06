CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

1,000th Day of Arbitrary Detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 3 days ago

Today marks the 1,000th day of the arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Canada and the international community in calling for the PRC to release, immediately and unconditionally, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. We also call on the PRC to release all American citizens subject to arbitrary detention or subject to coercive exit bans. We continue to condemn these arbitrary detentions, the lack of minimum procedural protections during their 1,000 days of arbitrary detention, and the sentence imposed against Mr. Spavor on August 11. We stand with the more than 60 countries that have endorsed the recent Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Spavor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detentions#Canadian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
Related
Worldabc17news.com

US supports 2 Canadians marking 1,000th day in Chinese cells

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that “people are not bargaining chips” and adds that the U.S. stands with Canada in calling for the release of two Canadians detained in China for 1,000 days. In a statement issued Sunday, Blinken says that “the practice of arbitrarily detaining individuals to exercise leverage over foreign governments is completely unacceptable.” Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China in 2018 in what critics label “hostage politics” after Canada arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei on a U.S. extradition request. The arrest of Meng Wanzhou infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Sanctioning Iranian Intelligence Affiliates for Targeting Dissidents Abroad

Iran’s attempt to kidnap a U.S. citizen on U.S. soil because she used her freedom of speech to criticize the Iranian government is unacceptable and an egregious violation of fundamental international norms. Beyond this specific plot, the United States remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens, including current and former U.S. officials.
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

How China hijacked the war on terror — with U.S. help

Today’s China Watcher provides a preview of a longer article that will be published later today on how China joined the "Global War on Terrorism" with a steely focus on domestic social control at all costs. China's ruling Chinese Communist Party exploited the international revulsion toward terrorism sparked by the...
PoliticsForeign Policy

China Is OK With Interfering in Guinea’s Internal Affairs

On Sept. 5, Guinean special forces swarmed Conakry, the capital of the West African state, blocking key roads and detaining Alpha Condé, the 83-year-old president. Photos and videos quickly emerged of Condé unarmed but in captivity. Soon after, the 41-year-old head of Guinea’s special forces, Mamady Doumbouya, appeared on state television to announce the dissolution of the government and constitution, saying a new government would be formed soon.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Atlantic

How China Weaponized the Press

Early one morning a couple of years ago, at the height of Hong Kong’s prodemocracy protest movement, Ta Kung Pao, a Chinese-government-owned newspaper based in Hong Kong, published what it claimed was a major scoop. An American diplomat had met with a group of high-profile activists, including Joshua Wong. A photo accompanied the piece, a low-angle shot from across the lobby of the hotel where the meeting had ostensibly taken place. For Beijing, which at the time was promoting the baseless theory that foreign forces were behind Hong Kong’s protests, the gotcha moment was a juicy story.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
WorldU.S. Department of State

On the Military Seizure of Power in Guinea

The United States condemns today’s events in Conakry. Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity. These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea’s other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Hong Kong Police Raid Shuttered Tiananmen Museum

Hong Kong police on Thursday raided a museum commemorating Beijing's deadly crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989, a day after they arrested four members of the group that ran the venue. The raid came as police accused one of the four arrestees -- prominent barrister Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the...
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Qatar and Germany

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany from September 5-8, 2021 to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to our strong relationships and to underscore our gratitude for the ongoing cooperation on shared priorities. Secretary Blinken will travel to Qatar from September 6-8. He...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Salvadoran Re-Election Ruling Undermines Democracy

The United States government condemns the September 3 ruling by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador, which authorized immediate presidential re-election in contravention of the Salvadoran constitution. The Salvadoran constitution clearly prohibits presidential incumbents from re-election to a consecutive term. This ruling is a direct result of the decision on May 1 by the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly to remove the sitting justices of the Constitutional Chamber and install replacements loyal to the President. Salvadoran experts described the May 1 legislative removal of justices as unconstitutional and expressed concern that it would erode the separation of powers and democratic governance in the country. Those fears have been borne out by the September 3 ruling by the Constitutional Chamber.
ChinaPosted by
IBTimes

Hong Kong's Tiananmen Vigil Organiser Defies Police Probe

The pro-democracy group behind Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen Square vigils set up a showdown with authorities on Tuesday as they defied a police deadline to cooperate with a "national security" investigation into their activities. The Hong Kong Alliance organised three decades of vigils commemorating the victims of Beijing's Tiananmen Square...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

United States Condemns the Unjust Detention of Crimean Tatar Leaders

The United States strongly condemns the September 4 detention of the Deputy Chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, Nariman Dhezlal, and at least 45 other Crimean Tatars by Russian occupation authorities in Crimea.  We call on the Russian occupation authorities to release them immediately.  This is the latest in a long line of politically-motivated raids, detentions, and punitive measures against the Mejlis and its leadership, which has been targeted for repression for its opposition to Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea.  As the United States reaffirmed during the August 23 Crimea Platform Summit, Crimea is Ukraine, and the United States is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

The Sentencing of Belarusian Opposition Figures Maria Kalesnikava and Maksim Znak

The United States condemns the politically motivated conviction and shameful sentencing today of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kalesnikava and Maksim Znak. Ms. Kalesnikava, a recipient of this year’s International Women of Courage Award, was given 11 years in prison for her courageous public support for candidates who challenged the 26-year rule of Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Mr. Znak, who participated peacefully in the political campaign process, was given 10 more years in prison. Both had already endured nearly a year in pre-trial detention.
ChinaInternational Business Times

Hong Kong Tiananmen Vigil Leaders Charged With 'Inciting Subversion'

Three leaders of a group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil were charged Thursday with inciting subversion following an earlier police raid at the museum the group ran commemorating Beijing's deadly crackdown in 1989. The city's police charged Hong Kong Alliance as an organisation, its chairperson Lee Cheuk-yan, vice-chairman Albert Ho...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy