1,000th Day of Arbitrary Detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China
Today marks the 1,000th day of the arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Canada and the international community in calling for the PRC to release, immediately and unconditionally, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. We also call on the PRC to release all American citizens subject to arbitrary detention or subject to coercive exit bans. We continue to condemn these arbitrary detentions, the lack of minimum procedural protections during their 1,000 days of arbitrary detention, and the sentence imposed against Mr. Spavor on August 11. We stand with the more than 60 countries that have endorsed the recent Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations.www.state.gov
Comments / 0