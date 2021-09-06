Africana Studies becomes Black American Studies at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s College of Arts and Sciences has announced its new Black American Studies Program, formerly known as Africana Studies. “The new Black American Studies Program is excited to be open for business,” said Dr. Daryl A. Carter, director of the program. Since he took the reins in August 2020, BAS has “changed its name to reflect the program’s focus, pursue opportunities, engage faculty and diligently establish partnerships with a variety of partners on campus and throughout the region.