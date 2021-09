Staring at another potential one-run loss to the Washington Nationals, Michael Conforto finally got the Mets back on track — at least for one night. Conforto’s pinch-hit, three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning turned a deficit into the Mets’ first lead of the night, and the Mets held on for a 5-3 win over the Nationals at Citi Field in New York.