Maybe the biggest win of the season for the Seattle Mariners came Wednesday afternoon in Houston, against an Astros team that has tormented them the past three seasons with a 36-12 record. Trailing 4-2 in the seventh inning, on the brink of getting swept after blowing a ninth-inning lead Tuesday, struggling rookie Jarred Kelenic tied the score for Seattle with a two-run, two-out double off the wall in deep left-center. The Mariners then beat Ryan Pressly, one of the best relievers in the game, with four runs in the ninth as Jose Marmolejos knocked Pressly from the game with a two-run, two-out single and J.P. Crawford belted a two-run home run off Blake Taylor.