Hurricane Ida shows need for big infrastructure spending, White House adviser says

By New York Daily News
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe devastation caused by Hurricane Ida shows the need for President Joe Biden’s sweeping infrastructure plans, a top White House aide said on Sunday. The sweeping $3.5 trillion infrastructure package being finalized by Democratic lawmakers will make critical investments in building resilience, shoring up the nation’s power grid and battling climate change, senior Biden adviser Cedric Richmond told ABC’s “This Week.”

