Hurricane Ida shows need for big infrastructure spending, White House adviser says

A SCOOP ON THE TRUMP REVENGE FRONT: Marc Caputo and Alex Isenstadt report that DONALD TRUMP is set to endorse Wyoming attorney HARRIET HAGEMAN in her expected primary against GOP Rep. LIZ CHENEY, the former president’s top target in his attempt to purge the Republican party of his fiercest critics. Caputo and Isenstadt call it “the most important political endorsement yet in Trump’s post-presidency,” while noting that not too long ago Hageman was a staunch supporter of Cheney. As of Tuesday night, Hageman “still had a photo of the two of them together on [her] website.”