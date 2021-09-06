CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow sets high goals for 2021 NFL season

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Burrow will make his highly anticipated return to the field on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings to open the 2021 NFL season. It remains to be seen how Burrow will play after having recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered last season against the Washington Football Team, but he should have better weapons at his disposal this season if healthy after Cincinnati drafted Ja'Marr Chase.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Nfl Season#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Minnesota Vikings#Acl#Ja Marr Chase#Afc North#Espn#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins set to welcome Joe Burrow back to the NFL

The Miami Dolphins will travel to Cincinnati this Sunday the 29th to take on the Bengals, and they’ll be welcoming back a budding NFL star and former college rival of Tua Tagovailoa-even if it’s in a “very limited” capacity. November 22, 2020 was the last day that Joe Burrow stepped...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Return On Sunday

Well, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow was going to play limited snaps in today’s preseason finale, and he certainly didn’t lie. Burrow made his triumphant return from the knee injury that cut short his stellar rookie season, starting this afternoon’s game against the Miami Dolphins. He was greeted with a standing ovation from the home crowd.
NFLSpringfield News Sun

Burrow return brief, Bengals fall in preseason finale

CINCINNATI -- Joe Burrow received a standing ovation when he jogged onto the field to lead the Cincinnati Bengals’ first drive of the preseason finale Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. That was about as memorable as it got for the team’s starting quarterback. His first game action since tearing his...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow lobbies for Thaddeus Moss to make Bengals' final roster

With the cutdown to 53 players coming this Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals’ leader is making a hard push for a young weapon to make the final roster. Tight end Thaddeus Moss is coming off a game with five catches for 44 yards in Cincinnati’s 29-26 preseason finale loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as he is fighting for one of the final roster spots on the Bengals. That, after a strong showing in camp and other preseason contests.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Can Joe Burrow start the season with a big performance vs. Vikings?

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming into the 2021 season with some confidence. Quarterback Joe Burrow is back under center, something fans will be elated to see. Burrow tore his ACL in a November 22nd matchup with the Washington Football Team. He was putting together an excellent season up to that point, as he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards. He added 13 touchdowns with five interceptions but did absorb 32 sacks.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor react to Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase’s preseason drop fest

It hasn’t been a rosy preseason for the Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase. Selected fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bengals, Chase has yet to impress Cincy fans, many of whom believe that the team should have just selected a piece for Joe Burrow’s protection than a shiny new target downfield for the quarterback. Chase’s struggles on the field, especially his ball security, have been unfairly amplified with quick reactions on social media, but for Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor, they don’t see anything to be worried about — yet.
NFLCincy Jungle

Joe Burrow eyes taking Bengals to playoffs, not worried about left knee

After missing the second half of his rookie season with a gruesome left knee injury suffered in a loss to Washington, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is ready for his second pro season. Burrow dismissed concerns about the surgically repaired left knee in a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Dan Graziano.
NFLWLWT 5

Bengals Joe Burrow expects to return in 2021 better than ever

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback expects to return in 2021 better than ever. Nine months after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his left knee, the 24-year-old Burrow was asked Wednesday if he will be back to normal this season. He took issue with the word "normal." “I expect...
NFLESPN

How Joe Burrow's improved velocity could have Bengals thinking playoffs

CINCINNATI — Something was different about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this offseason. It wasn’t just the brace protecting his surgically repaired left knee. Or the orange practice jerseys that are part of the uniforms for the upcoming season. The ball looked faster coming out of his hand. Receivers struggled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy