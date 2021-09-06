Women's Soccer Shuts Out New Paltz, 2-0

TROY, N.Y. – Sophomore Bryanna Swinson recorded a goal and an assist to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over SUNY New Paltz, on Sunday night at East Campus Stadium. With the win, the Engineers improve to 1-1-1, while the Hawks drop to 0-1-1. Swinson broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, receiving a ball in from the right by freshman Brooke Miller, before combining with classmate Gwen Barnes to break free into the New Paltz penalty area. Swinson took a touch before slotting home her first collegiate goal into the right side of the net.