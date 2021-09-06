Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 5th

Yet another Summer heat wave is baking the region with just the very immediate coast seeing mild weather with a lingering marine layer. We expect a similar weather story for Monday as high pressure continues to build across Central & Southern California. Look for just some light and patchy fog, mainly along the Central Coast. Highs on Monday will be in the 60's and 70's beach side with 80's further onshore. Inland valleys will see highs rise up in to the 90's and even triple digits. Localized bursts of wind are possible near the Gaviota region in to early Labor day, but no official advisory has been posted as of yet. Heat Advisories for the warmest inland locations will last through at least Labor Day Monday.