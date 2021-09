In the 2nd and final round of the Buckeye 8 Golf Championship at Belmont Hills Country Club, Cambridge shot 391 for a two day total of 773 and finished 7th out of 9 teams. St. Clairsville won the title. Adam Smith had to the 2nd best score of the day with 78. This gave him a two day total of 160 which was good for 7th place overall and Buckeye 8 Honorable Mention. Other scores for the day were Bradyn Gregg 93 (178), Aidan Castello 101 (201), and Jax Van Dyne 119 (234).