Danielle Fishel Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jensen Karp

By Ryan Gajewski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Danielle Fishel on THAT Wedding Episode: E! News Rewind. Danielle Fishel is introducing another boy to the world. The 40-year-old Boy Meets World star took to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5 to announce the arrival of her second child with husband Jensen Karp. According to the post, the newborn boy's name is Keaton Joseph Karp, and he was born on Sunday, Aug. 29, which has special significance for the family.

Danielle Fishel
