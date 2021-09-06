Danielle Fishel Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jensen Karp
Watch: Danielle Fishel on THAT Wedding Episode: E! News Rewind. Danielle Fishel is introducing another boy to the world. The 40-year-old Boy Meets World star took to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5 to announce the arrival of her second child with husband Jensen Karp. According to the post, the newborn boy's name is Keaton Joseph Karp, and he was born on Sunday, Aug. 29, which has special significance for the family.www.eonline.com
Comments / 17