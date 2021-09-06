New York Yankees Recap: Gary Sanchez’s six RBIs couldn’t save the Yankees from another loss

Today was the rubber game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees won the first game in the 11th inning and lost yesterday’s game 4-3. To come away with the series win, the Yankees sent Corey Kluber to the mound to face the Orioles’ Keegan Akin. Being only a half a game ahead of the Red Sox for the first spot of the wild card, the Yankees really needed the win. Unfortunately, Gary Sanchez’s six RBIs couldn’t save the Yankees from an 8-7 loss.