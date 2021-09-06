CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Happy-go-lucky' teen Fernandez upsets Kerber at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Leylah Fernandez is a self-described “happy-go-lucky girl” having the time of her life at Flushing Meadows, raising her fists, pumping her arms and riling up crowds while beating two past U.S. Open champions to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. A day before her 19th birthday,...

New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Spun

Shocking Upset At The U.S. Open On Sunday Evening

Another day, another big-time upset at the U.S Open in New York. Earlier this week, women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka was upset by 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez. The tennis world was pretty stunned by Fernandez’s victory. They’re not as much anymore, though. Sunday evening, the Montreal, Quebec native took down another...
TennisESPN

Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez stuns Naomi Osaka at US Open

NEW YORK -- Leylah Fernandez, an 18-year-old from Canada ranked 73rd in the world, was confident she could best defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka in their third round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Before this year's US Open, Fernandez had never been past the second round...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Bencic hopes teenagers Raducanu, Fernandez are protected from hype

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Open semi-finalists Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez must be protected from the hype and pressure that the teenagers are likely to encounter in the coming months after their New York heroics, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic said on Wednesday. British 18-year-old Raducanu brushed aside...
New York City, NYTimes-Leader

‘Trusting myself’: Fernandez in US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — When Leylah Fernandez wins a pivotal point at the U.S. Open — and she’s won enough of them to become the tournament’s youngest semifinalist since Maria Sharapova in 2005 — the teenager with the exciting game and enthusiasm to match raises her right fist or windmills her arms, firing up herself and the crowd.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Leylah Fernandez stuns Angelique Kerber to reach US Open quarter-finals

Leylah Fernandez admits she has had to pinch herself after she booked her spot in the US Open quarter-finals.The Canadian, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Tuesday, followed up her stunning third-round win over Naomi Osaka by dumping out a second former champion in the shape of Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.She came from a set and a break down to win 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2 and continue an excellent tournament for the teenagers.Fernandez had never gone past the third round at a grand slam before and she is enjoying the moment.“I did have to pinch myself a little...
TennisFrankfort Times

US Open Lookahead: Teens Fernandez, Alcaraz seek semi spots

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. Fernandez, a day after turning 19, follows that match on Arthur Ashe Stadium by playing No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. The Canadian has defeated Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her last two matches. The 18-year-old Alcaraz plays the final match of the day on Ashe against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21. It's the youngest matchup this late in a major since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The other quarterfinal matchup pits French Open champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Tennisblackchronicle.com

Leylah Fernandez’s run to US Open semis captivates world

Leylah Fernandez’s dream US Open run continues. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, defeated No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday to advance to the semis in New York. The Canadian teen is the youngest woman to reach the US Open semifinals since Maria Sharapova did...
TennisPosted by
AFP

Teen titans Fernandez, Raducanu on brink of US Open final

Teen powerhouses Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu are each one victory from reaching their first Grand Slam final at the US Open, displaying the next generation's formidable talent. Raducanu, only the fourth qualifier in the semis at any Slam, could become the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final.
TennisBBC

US Open semi-finals: Fernandez & Sabalenka into first-set tie-break

A quick start to the tie-break for Sabalenka as she edges ahead and has the serve. Deuce again, it's getting tense but Leylah Fernandez comes through to hold. Saved! Good depth from Fernandez and Sabalenka rattles the net. Deuce. Set point Sabalenka. *Fernandez 5-6 Sabalenka. The fluff seems to glide...

