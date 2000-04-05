CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch: DUNE (2000): 4.5 Hour TV Mini-series: Syfy’s Adaptation of Frank Herbert Science Fiction Novel

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can watch the four and half hour cut of Syfy‘s Dune (2000). It has been released online. The regular cut of this Dune TV mini-series is 265 minutes long and the Director’s Cut is 295 minutes long. The censored 265 minute version is presented below. The first of the three TV mini-series episodes originally aired on Syfy (called Sci Fi Channel back then) on December 3, 2000. “The miniseries was shot in Univisium (2.00:1) aspect ratio, although it was broadcast in 1.78:1.”

film-book.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saskia Reeves
Person
David Lynch
Person
James Watson
Person
Alec Newman
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Julie Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#The Dune#The Sci Fi Channel#Tumblr#Pinterest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
MoviesCollider

'Dune': Release Date, Cast, Sequel Details & Everything We Know About Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic So Far

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, adapted from Frank Herbert’s epic science fiction saga, is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. And for good reason. With an all-star cast of veterans and newcomers alike, a film score composed by none other than Hans Zimmer, and a riveting space-opera plot sure to create a whole new generation of die-hard fans, Dune is projected to be one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.
MoviesEmpire

Zendaya On Dune: ‘Chani Is A Fighter’

From her role as the MCU’s MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, to her riveting turns in Euphoria and Malcolm And Marie, Zendaya is already a screen force to be reckoned with. And if her presence in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be relatively small, her part is a significant one – she’s playing Chani, a girl of Arrakis’ native Fremen population, whose destiny is entwined with that of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. Should the filmmaker get to make his second part of the epic Frank Herbert adaptation, the character would feature much more heavily – but for now, she’ll be a tantalising promise of what’s to come.
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Five TV shows to watch (and avoid) this week

Steve Martin and Martin Short continue their showbiz bromance in this clever sitcom that owes as much to their chemistry as it does to Woody Allen films. The pair play residents of a New York high-rise who bond while investigating the death of a fellow tenant. There's lots to savor in these 10 episodes, including fellow crime buff Selena Gomez, who shows a flair for deadpan comedy. But it's the stars' witty insults that provide most of the laughs.
Sciencemymixfm.com

Director Villeneuve says science fiction epic ‘Dune’ more relevant today

(Reuters) – Tackling politics, religion, the fight for precious resources and the environment, Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic science fiction novel “Dune” is more relevant to today’s audiences, director Denis Villeneuve said on Friday as he brought his ambitious adaptation to the Venice Film Festival. An ensemble cast led by Timothee...
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Our critics' guide on what to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend

There's no better way to celebrate the career of the late Ed Asner than by spending quality time with Lou Grant. Hulu subscribers can cherry-pick from all seven seasons. Decades TV Network is offering 84 of the sitcom's 168 episodes in a row, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Those without that kind of time can choose MeTV's mini-marathon starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. The four episodes include "Once I Had a Secret Love," one of Asner's personal favorites, and the finale, which includes Grant's confession: "I treasure you people." If you haven't already had a good cry, that line should do the trick.
MoviesInverse

Dune: Part One ending confirms a shocking rumor

It’s no longer a secret that director Denis Villeneuve will not complete the story of Frank Herbert’s first Dune novel in his upcoming blockbuster take on the material. Instead, Villeneuve and his cast members have repeatedly confirmed that the new film is only the first part of a two-part epic.
Moviesfilm-book.com

THE WHEEL OF TIME (2021) Teaser Trailer: Rosamund Pike Searches for a World-Saving (or Destroying) Being [Amazon]

Amazon Prime Video‘s The Wheel of Time (2021) teaser trailer has been released. The Wheel of Time trailer stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Álvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, Johann Myers, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Daryl McCormack, Narinder Samra, Priyanka Bose, Emmanuel Imani, Sophie Okonedo, Kae Alexander, Kate Fleetwood, Peter Franzen, and Clare Perkins.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dune's Denis Villeneuve Says One Cut In Adapting The Sci-Fi Book Was 'Painful' For Him

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is an exceptionally faithful adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi epic. It’s a full blockbuster dedicated to just the first half of the first book, and that real estate allows the writer/director the amazing capacity to deeply dig into the dense details of the source material and portray elements never before captured in live-action. All that being said, however, Villeneuve still wasn’t able to include absolutely everything from the novel – and he says it is “painful” that he was unable to include a sequence where Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck plays the character’s iconic instrument: the baliset.
MoviesMiami Herald

Review: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is a transporting vision, but it could use a touch more madness

The story in "Dune" is set in motion by an ambitious, unwieldy and ill-advised transfer of power — an undertaking that extracts a terrible cost and seems doomed to end in frustration and defeat. Something similar might be said of the previous major attempts to wrest Frank Herbert's 1965 literary colossus to the big screen, even if recent history has sometimes looked back on those failures with a forgiving smile. Alejandro Jodorowsky's assuredly trippy, never-completed version has become a much-mythologized cinematic ruin. David Lynch's 1984 flop, reviled by many (including Lynch himself), can still inspire spasms of admiration for its mix of narrative intransigence and visionary strangeness.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Chucky Returns In Haunting New Poster For SYFY TV Series

This fall, Chucky is back in his very own TV series, the first time the Child’s Play franchise has ever crossed over onto the small screen. From Child’s Play creator Don Mancini, Chucky marks a return to the timeline of the original run of movies following the 2019 reboot, which saw Mark Hamill take on the role of the killer doll. This time, Brad Dourif is once again voicing the serial killer, who’s set to find himself a new batch of unlucky victims.
MoviesPosted by
Awesome 92.3

First ‘Dune’ Reviews Call the Film a Sci-Fi Masterpiece

The first audiences in the world have seen Dune. The long-awaited film, adapted from Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel, just had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of its debut in theaters and on streaming later this fall. The latest version of Dune (David Lynch had an...
MoviesPremiumBeat.com

5 Reasons Why David Lynch’s Dune Kind of Rules

As we get ready for Denis Villeneuve’s next masterpiece, let’s take a look at a film that was arguably treated unfairly upon release. Have you ever watched a movie and thought—okay, what the #%@$ is going on here?—but still enjoyed the experience? This is my relationship with David Lynch‘s 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s Dune.
MoviesPaste Magazine

David Lynch’s Dune Might Not Be Perfect, but Its New 4K Restoration Reminds Us It’s Admirable

Does a home media release require a thesis statement? Do boutique and specialty home media labels need a good, compelling argument for securing the rights to add a movie to their library? “People who like this film should be able to own a copy themselves” seems like reason enough to feed physical and digital libraries, but Arrow Video’s new 4K treatment of 1984’s Dune makes an implicit plea of its director, David Lynch: Break the 37 year silence and talk about the film.
MoviesComing Soon!

Dune Review – The Kwisatz Haderach of Sci-Fi Movies Is Finally Here

After much anticipation and a more-than-one-year delay, the long-awaited Dune adaptation debuted at the Venice International Film Festival. In a matter of days, it will hit theaters across all of Europe. Unfortunately, fans in the United States will have to wait until October 22 to watch Villeneuve’s latest effort. No matter what, the wait is worth it as the Canadian’s most ambitious project so far delivers top-of-the-range entertainment for cinema lovers. And it’s mind-blowing.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

THE WALKING DEAD: Season 11, Episode 5: Out of the Ashes Plot Synopsis & Air Date [AMC]

The Walking Dead Out of the Ashes Plot Synopsis and Air Date. AMC‘s The Walking Dead: Season 11, Episode 5: Out of the Ashes plot synopsis and air date have been released. The Walking Dead: Season 11 stars Ian Anthony Dale, Laurie Fortier, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Fleming, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Nadia Hilker, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, and Lauren Ridloff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy