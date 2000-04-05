Watch: DUNE (2000): 4.5 Hour TV Mini-series: Syfy’s Adaptation of Frank Herbert Science Fiction Novel
You can watch the four and half hour cut of Syfy‘s Dune (2000). It has been released online. The regular cut of this Dune TV mini-series is 265 minutes long and the Director’s Cut is 295 minutes long. The censored 265 minute version is presented below. The first of the three TV mini-series episodes originally aired on Syfy (called Sci Fi Channel back then) on December 3, 2000. “The miniseries was shot in Univisium (2.00:1) aspect ratio, although it was broadcast in 1.78:1.”film-book.com
