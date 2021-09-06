Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Goes five innings in no-decision

Ober allowed four hits and a walk while striking out seven in five shutout innings, taking a no-decision versus Boston on Wednesday. Ober went eight days between starts as Minnesota manages the workload of its younger starters. The extra rest seemed to serve him well, although the 26-year-old was denied the win as the bullpen faltered to force extra innings. Ober has a 4.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 72:17 K:BB through 68.2 innings this season. The right-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last six starts, but due to a mixture pitch counts and team performance, he's taken just one decision (a loss) in that span. He tentatively lines up to face Detroit next Monday, but he could be pushed back into a two-game set versus the Cubs when Minnesota locks in its pitching plans.