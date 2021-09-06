Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Goes five innings in no-decision
Burnes allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's win over St. Louis. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision. Burnes rolled through three shutout innings without much of a threat from the Cardinals to begin the game. All three runs scored against him came during the fourth frame, including a two-run double by Harrison Bader. While he didn't record his 10th win of the year, Burnes has now gone 16 straight starts without a loss. He owns a 2.40 ERA with a 122:23 K:BB during that span. Burnes is projected to take the mound in Cleveland next weekend.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0