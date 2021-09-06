The Walking Dead Foreshadows Shock Season 11 Death With a Comic Book Twist
Rosita's (Christian Serratos) dark dream puts a twist on a comic book kill and could be an ominous warning for a main character on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." When Rosita and Carol (Melissa McBride) set off with Kelly (Angel Theory) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) to catch horses and help a starving Alexandria, Rosita confides in Carol about recent dreams she's been having about Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). Rosita watches her ex-boyfriend die years earlier, bludgeoned to death by Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbwire-wrapped baseball bat in the cliffhanger that ends Season 6.comicbook.com
