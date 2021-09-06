CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead Foreshadows Shock Season 11 Death With a Comic Book Twist

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosita's (Christian Serratos) dark dream puts a twist on a comic book kill and could be an ominous warning for a main character on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." When Rosita and Carol (Melissa McBride) set off with Kelly (Angel Theory) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) to catch horses and help a starving Alexandria, Rosita confides in Carol about recent dreams she's been having about Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). Rosita watches her ex-boyfriend die years earlier, bludgeoned to death by Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbwire-wrapped baseball bat in the cliffhanger that ends Season 6.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Amelio
Person
Robert Kirkman
Person
Nadia Hilker
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Seth Gilliam
Person
Merritt Wever
Person
Ross Marquand
Person
Michael Cudlitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#The Walking Dead#Dead Season#Kelly Lrb#Whisperers#Commonwealth#Twitter#Twd#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Andrew Lincoln to return to a series after his departure from the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead It was known to be one of the best series on television, responsible for giving the zombie genre an air of freshness. Over time, the fiction began to fall into certain repetitions of its narrative structure and began to gain some detractors who sneaked in among the defenders of the show of AMC. Regardless of which side people stand on, it is clear that one of the most unforgivable losses for the series was that of Rick Grimes.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Does Daryl die in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The final season of The Walking Dead has started airing, and that means all bets are off when it comes to character deaths. As such, fans are worried that Daryl may die in The Walking Dead Season 11. He’s one of the longest surviving cast members, and it’s obvious that the writers aren’t going to let everyone make it through the finale alive. We’ll take a look at Daryl’s chances of survival below.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character

AMC has dropped the extended trailer and new key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond's final season which reveals a major bombshell arrival — Pollyanna McIntosh will be joining the spinoff series for Season 2 as fan-favorite character Jadis, in a crossover from the main Walking Dead series. Per the trailer, the big reveal looks to be that Jadis/Anne is alive and working with the Civic Republic to "create a new era on this planet." The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second and final season will premiere October 3 at 10 PM ET on AMC, with all episodes available one week early on AMC+ beginning September 26.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2: Fans React to First Death of Final Season

It's the end of the line for a member of Maggie's group when The Walking Dead claims its first kill of the final season. Spoiler warning for TWD Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." Leading a mission to Meridian that could save a starving Alexandria, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) team travels through subway tunnels when a violent storm erupts in the Season 11 premiere. After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) attempts to back out of Maggie's "death march," an unnerved Roy (C. Thomas Howell) and Gage (Jackson Pace) take off with the group's ammo rations and supplies just before the group is swarmed by walkers at a tunnel choke point.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Resident Season 5: A Bittersweet Season Premiere, As Two Favorite Characters Bid Adieu

The success of medical dramas, such as House, M.D. and Grey’s Anatomy, have paved the way for more similar kinds of dramas to be produced. The medical genre has since taken a life of its own the past couple of years. Viewers seem to love a satisfying life-saving diagnosis paired with heart-tugging moments. One medical drama series that was able to gain the attention of viewers, and at the same time, also perform well in the cutthroat ratings game is The Resident.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: the character who returned worse than ever in season 11

Went back The Walking Dead! The AMC series has already broadcast the first episode of its final season through its streaming service and is already beginning to generate debates with what has been seen. It was the kickoff to close a story that has been on television for more than a decade, a time in which it garnered millions of fans around the world, who watched how Negan showed his darker side again.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Did the Reapers Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?!?

Warning: The Walking Dead sneak-peek video embedded in this article may be upsetting to some viewers; it certainly was to us, anyway. In the opening moments of Sunday’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead (9/8c), we’re taken back to the sneak attack by the merciless Reapers that ended “Acheron, Part II.” (RIP, Roy.) This time, however, we follow Daryl and his faithful companion, Dog, as they try to elude their masked pursuers. As you’ll see in the exclusive preview above, it’s all going pretty well for the dynamic duo — up to a point. Then suddenly, Daryl and a Reaper are engaged...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3: "Hunted"

The Reapers return to hunt down Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Sunday's The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." The masked marauders who commandeered the Meridian and murdered Maggie's friends before the events of Season 11 are back, this time preying on the scattered survivors on the road to a supply depot in Arbor Hills. The detour takes a grim turn to end "Acheron: Part 2," where the Reapers kill Roy (C. Thomas Howell) in an attack putting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and the Wardens on defense when "Hunted" premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 7

With Fear the Walking Dead set to return this October, AMC has released a new trailer for season 7 of the zombie drama series which sees the survivors trying to adapt to life in the post-blast landscape after Teddy detonated nuclear warheads across Texas last season; watch it here…. Teddy...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Walking Dead season 11: Is a Negan spin-off possible?

Following The Walking Dead season 11, we know already that there is a spin-off coming featuring Carol and Daryl front and center. So is it possible that we could have another one focusing on Negan? Is that something we could conceivably see happen? It does seem like there are at least conversations, but nothing is 100% confirmed at present. All we have instead is the following quote that Jeffrey Dean Morgan gave to TVLine:
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Embraces Negan-centric Spinoff Idea: 'There Are Still Stories to Be Told'

The end of The Walking Dead may not mean the end of Negan, the (mostly?) reformed villain that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played since Season 6’s finale. “There’ve been things discussed with me and network people,” he tells TVLine. “We’ll see. I mean, Negan could still find his way six feet under [before Season 11 concludes], so that could be a problem unless it’s a prequel. “But there are still stories to be told with Negan,” he adds. “I kind of know how the season has worked itself so far, and we’re cracking open windows here and there that would lend...
Charleston, WVComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Teases “Epic” Commonwealth Storyline in Season 11

Welcome to the Commonwealth: a community unlike any seen before on The Walking Dead. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) make the expedition to meet Stephanie, the woman whose voice comes over Eugene's long-range radio in Season 10. But their rail yard rendezvous in Charleston, West Virginia, is derailed by white-armored soldiers under the command of General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), who supervises the group's intense interview by Commonwealth Auditors Clark (Carrie Genzel) and Evans (Matthew Cornwell). By the end of "Acheron: Part 2," processing pays off when Mercer formally grants Eugene's group asylum and citizenship in the united townships of the Commonwealth.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Walking Dead: Rosita dreams of Abe, will Abraham return for final season?

In the most recent episode of The Walking Dead titled “Hunted,” we saw Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly recover the horses that were lost during the Whisperer war. During this time, Rosita also shared with Carol that she has been having dreams of Abe, and she believes he is trying to communicate something important to her about Alexandria.

Comments / 0

Community Policy