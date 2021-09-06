Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake, Ashtabula Lakeshore and Cuyahoga Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.