Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.8 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.0 0.6 0.4 0 None 11/08 AM 1.8 0.4 0.5 0 None
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Newport County, RIweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS

New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 4:00 PM today.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The elevated risk of dangerous rip currents may continue into Saturday.
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING BELOW 4500 FEET Temperatures will continue to cool this evening and high temperatures are expected to be a few degrees lower on Thursday, however, continue to exercise caution and keep hydrated as temperatures will still remain several degrees above normal.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 4 PM this afternoon.

