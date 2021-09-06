CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 18:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 626 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Chui-Chu to 7 miles southwest of San Tan Mountain Park to 6 miles southeast of Florence Junction, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 156 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 181 and 220. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, East Mesa, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City and La Palma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust can be unhealthy and has been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

alerts.weather.gov

