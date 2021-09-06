CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Harding County, Union County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Harding County; Union County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND SOUTH CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES THROUGH 800 PM MDT At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Bueyeros, or 24 miles northwest of Amistad, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bueyeros and Rosebud. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

