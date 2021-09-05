CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Bramlett wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship, will be fully exempt on PGA Tour next season

By Todd Kelly
 3 days ago
File photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Joseph Bramlett shot a pair of 65s over the weekend to win the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and earn full exempt status for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

Bramlett started his final round a shot back of the lead and opened with a bogey. On his back nine, he rode a surge of five consecutive birdies on Nos. 12-16 at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana, and ran away with a four-shot victory.

“It’s a huge deal, man. Every week you’re playing for life-changing opportunities,” he said. “Yeah, it took me a long time to get my card back in 2019 and it was one of the biggest days of my life. So I’m just so excited and congratulatory to everybody who got their first card today. It’s a really, really big deal.”

Also earning full status in the big leagues next season: Stephan Jaeger, who finished No. 1 in the season-long points standings for The 25. Bramlett and Jaeger also earned a spot in the 2022 Players Championship.

Trey Mullinax, who had the solo lead after each of the first three rounds, fell short of going wire-to-wire but still earned a PGA Tour card. With his parents, wife and two kids in the gallery for the weekend rounds, Mullinax posted a final-round 70 to finish solo second at 16 under.

This was the final chance for several golfers to earn their 2021-22 PGA Tour cards and it went down to the wire for Justin Lower, who needed to get up-and-down for par on the 18th hole and he did just that. He nabbed the 25th spot in the Finals 25.

The Finals 25

  1. Joseph Bramlett
  2. Trey Mullinax
  3. Aaron Rai *
  4. Bronson Burgoon
  5. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  6. J.J. Spaun
  7. Hayden Buckley *
  8. Sahith Theegala *
  9. Matthias Schwab *
  10. Vincent Whaley
  11. John Huh
  12. Alex Smalley *
  13. Joshua Creel *
  14. Lucas Herbert
  15. Callum Tarren *
  16. Scott Gutschewski
  17. Dawie van der Walt
  18. Kelly Kraft
  19. Michael Gligic
  20. Patrick Rodgers
  21. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  22. Austin Cook
  23. Kurt Kitayama *
  24. Peter Uihlein
  25. Justin Lower *

Rookies denoted by *

