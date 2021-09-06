CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County added 21 workers in August, new report shows

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCFGh_0bnbbSO300
Luzerne County Courthouse

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Luzerne County government added 21 new employees in August, while 33 left, according to the new monthly personnel report.

Ten new employees are in the District Attorney’s Office, including eight new part-time airport police officers who will be paid $18 per hour.

The county recently agreed the DA’s office would provide law enforcement coverage for all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport departing flights, with the airport covering the staffing costs. County DA Sam Sanguedolce said new airport officers will be limited to 1,000 hours per year of work and won’t be eligible for county health insurance or pension benefits.

The new airport officers: Dave Abraham, William Curry, Mario DAmbrosio, Samuel DeSimone, Chad Jacobs, Drew Malvizzi, Sheri Salvo and Kyle Shumosic.

Two new assistant DAs also were hired at $28.99 per hour in August — Benjamin Green and Kimberly Moraski.

In other departments, the following workers were hired, with their positions and hourly compensation listed: Bianca Gibbons and Melissa Kravitz, Drug and Alcohol case management specialists, $20.66; Craigniqua Jones, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $16.62; Jacqualyn Kocher, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.71; Joseph Leonardi and Marc Welsh, 911 telecommunicators, $15.82; Terrance Parker, deputy sheriff, $15.69; Donna Sipple, purchasing administrative assistant, $16.36; Mary Stein, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $19.98; Jessica Swalla, public defender clerk, $15.71; and Candace Diana Valdner, prothonotary clerk, $15.71.

Retirements

Five employees retired in August: prison correctional officer William John Fumanti, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor Cathy Stamets, prison minimal offenders unit lieutenant Lamotte Stiles, Convention and Visitors Bureau director Theodore Wampole and Aging Agency volunteer resource coordinator Mary-Lou Zerfoss.

Resignations

Of the 18 resignations, seven were in Children and Youth: caseworker 1 Edward Boulanger; caseworker 2’s John Coulton, Alicia Gioia, Phaedra Joseph and Yasmine Polanco Guzman; and clerk/typists Jennifer Donahue and Jared Yakscoe.

The other resignations: minimal offenders unit lieutenant Francis Aigeldinger, Aging Agency clerk/typist Kristen Fox, Aging Agency program analyst Joseph Gallo, prison corrections officer Jerry Kruszka, DA juvenile division chief Matthew Muckler, Aging Agency care manager 2 Kathleen Neubauer, DA major crimes division chief Angela Rose Sperrazza, 911 telecommunicator Joel Touseull, DA detective Shawn Williams and deputy sheriffs Glenn Murchison and Brandon Winn.

Terminations

The report lists 10 workers terminated in August: prison corrections officers Mark Baynock, Dolvan Houssein, Ashley Matias and Scott Sevison; road/bridge equipment operator Michael Kocher; 911 telecommunicator Michael Kowalski; assessor’s clerk Catherine Leck; Children and Youth clerk/typist Erica Soto; deputy sheriff Aaron Urbanski; and Children and Youth caseworker 1 Stephenie Wemmer.

Promotions

Three workers also advanced to new positions in August.

These employees, along with their new jobs and hourly pay: Jonathan Casey, Aging Agency care manager supervisor 1, $20.21; Kathleen Moser, treasurer clerk 3, $14.70; and Kimberly Vanderlick, DA’s Office clerk 3, $19.60.

Road/bridge updates

The county publicly posted a report on all pending road and bridge projects and will update it monthly, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced last week.

It is available on the road/bridge department link at luzernecounty.org.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen volunteer Election Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

A remote attendance option also is available through the “ABC meetings online” link in council’s authorities/boards/commissions section at luzernecounty.org.

Manager search

The county’s Manager Search Committee will hold its first meeting to reorganize and start making plans at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the courthouse.

This group will seek and recommend county manager applicants to council for its consideration. The seven-member committee had an orientation session in August.

The members: Chris Hackett, Sherri Homanko, Rick Morelli, Brian D. O’Donnell, Patrick Patte, Alec Ryncavage and Ray Wendolowski.

Instructions to attend the hybrid meeting virtually will be posted under council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Children And Youth#Alcohol#Da#Aging Agency#Luzernecounty Org#Election Board#Abc#Manager Search Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Luzerne County election consultant meets virtually with staff

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Colorado-based election consultant Jennifer Morrell met remotely Tuesday with representatives of Luzerne County’s administration and election bureau to discuss needs it will help address. “We had a good meeting. I thought it was very productive,” said county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo.
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Council seeking to withdraw first-degree murder plea

WILKES-BARRE — The same day Zien Nathaniel Council admitted to first-degree murder in the killing of a 26-year-old woman in Wilkes-Barre, he filed a motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea. Council, 20, wrote a pro-se motion dated Aug. 6 when he returned to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Zingaretti won’t seek reappointment to Arena Board

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority will be without Gary Zingaretti next year following his announcement Wednesday he will not seek reappointment by County Council to the 11-member board. Zingaretti of Bear Creek Township, who has served as chairman since 2019, delivered the news to the board...
Laurel Run, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Laurel Run wall reconstruction a priority for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Further collapse of a stone wall into the creek bed of Laurel Run behind a Mitchell Street house made rebuilding it a priority for Mayor George Brown. Along with city officials Tuesday afternoon Brown revisited the backyard of Kevin and Donna Keyes in Parsons to survey the damage initially caused by the heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1.
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Our View: Wilkes-Barre Oktoberfest an idea worth exploring

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The notion of selling beer at the celebration of Wilkes-Barre’s 150th anniversary on Public Square Oct. 2 understandably gives pause. Alcohol can make such a celebration more enjoyable if used in moderation, but can create real problems if revelers over-imbibe. With...
Pittston, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Our View: Pittston, West Pittston show admirable spirit

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Monday’s edition featured a tale of two towns — or more exactly tales of a city and borough . While they may not be related, the stories certainly shared a single spirit: Taking innovative avenues to revitalize a municipality. The Monday...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

‘You are evil,’ judge tells admitted serial killer

WILKES-BARRE — When Harold David Haulman III appeared before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to enter guilty pleas on two separate homicide cases, Vough did not mince words. “I’ve been doing this in this courthouse for 30 years, and you think you’ve seen everything,” Vough told Haulman, who...
Scranton, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Scavo pleads guilty to misdemeanor

SCRANTON — Frank Scavo, the man who organized 200 local residents to journey to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, to take part in what they hoped would be a peaceful protest against the election certification in Congress, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge, a low level misdemeanor, that carried a maximum prison sentence of six months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy