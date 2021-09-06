CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie Legend Obliterates Guinness World Record For Longest Held Plank

Cover picture for the articleLike a tear in the fabric of human existence, doing a plank is a gateway to time travel. Anyone who has ever attempted the classic abdominal and core exercise knows that every second held in the position feels like 10 minutes, so spare a thought for Daniel Scali. The Aussie lad just smashed the Guinness World Record for the longest-held plank, staying in the position for a whopping 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second. Honestly, read that again.

