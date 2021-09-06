CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans has warning for the rest of the NFL

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4L8g_0bnbarMj00

Star wide receiver Mike Evans and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open up their season Thursday evening against the Dallas Cowboys .

Fresh off a brilliant first season with Tom Brady leading the charge, Tampa Bay remains odds-on favorites to hoist the Lombardi for a second consecutive season.

In talking to the media about his team’s outlook, Evans had a pretty strong warning for the NFL’s 31 other teams. Don’t take it lightly.

Related: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Week 1 preview

“We’re miles ahead of what we were last year. Not just me and his (Brady) connection, but the whole team—the whole offense,” Brady said, via the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ official website . “It’s really exciting and hopefully we can do something really special this year.”

Evans is one of all 22 Buccaneers starters from a season ago to return to the roster in 2021. Last year with Brady tossing him the rock, the three-time Pro Bowler recorded 70 receptions for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns. This represented the seventh consecutive season to start his career that Evans has registered north of 1,000 yards.

NFL should be scared about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iONGS_0bnbarMj00
Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ words shouldn’t go unnoticed. They come after Brady himself indicated that he’s feeling as good as he ever has in his career. Given that we’re talking about a seven-time Super Bowl champion, that’s no small thing.

Last season saw Tampa Bay finish with an 11-5 record while averaging nearly 31 points per game. After starting 3-2, the Buccaneers ended up winning eight of their final 11 to earn a wild card spot in the NFC. They then won their four postseason games by a combined 45 points, including a 31-9 route of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Pjah_0bnbarMj00 Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

In addition to returning all of their starters from a season ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retained star wide receiver Antonio Brown. They also added a dual-threat back in Giovani Bernard to the mix. This team is absolutely legit.

We’ll get a first-hand view of just how good these Buccaneers are Thursday night against a s horthanded Cowboys team in Tampa Bay.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#49ers#American Football#Pro Bowler#Bank Of America Stadium#Nfc#The Kansas City Chiefs#Grambling State#Tennessee State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Recruitment’ Attempt

Had it not been for a weak cell phone plan, Julian Edelman might be in the midst of training camp with the Buccaneers. Edelman was among the former New England Patriots “recruited” by Tom Brady in a promotional video for the “Madden NFL 22” video game. Brady’s “Come Play in Tampa Bay” plan was unsuccessful, as he wasn’t able to convince a single one of his ex-teammates to join the 2021 Bucs.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Star Has A Scary Message For The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the NFL’s best team in 2020, winning the Super Bowl with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It took a little while for Tom Brady to hit his stride with his new team, but once he did, the Buccaneers were close to unstoppable. What’s...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals What Antonio Brown Said About Fight

There were a lot of practice fights across the NFL this week. Several teams held joint practices with their preseason opponents. When that happens, tempers can flare. We saw that with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was briefly kicked out of practice...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Starter Officially Ruled Out For Thursday Night

For the most part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relatively healthy heading into Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the defending champions will be a tad shorthanded in the secondary. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Tuesday that safety Jordan Whitehead remains out of action because of a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Donates $100K to Hurricane Ida Relief in Hometown New Orleans

In the wake of the destruction left by Hurricane Ida, Leonard Fournette is attempting to make a difference. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back is donating quite a large sum of money. Fournette is from New Orleans and played for Louisiana State University. The city and state are important to him on a personal and emotional level. Unfortunately, it looks like the area has been hit hard yet again.
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Tom Brady’s Son Jack, 13, Takes His New Job as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ball Boy ‘Very Seriously’

Following in dad’s footsteps! Tom Brady‘s eldest son, Jack, scored a sporty summer job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and is already making an impression. “@Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week,” the former New England Patriots quarterback, 44, wrote alongside an Instagram Story snap of his 13-year-old son beside him on the practice field. “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously. … Just like his dad!!”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Signed Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an official decision on backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. Just over 24 hours ago, the Buccaneers made the decision to release the veteran quarterback. After six years with the team, it looked like his run in Tampa was finally at its end. However,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Star Won’t Play Against The Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen in Week 1 after guard Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19. Dallas placed Martin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. As a result, he won’t be suited up when the team takes on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy