Man charged after firing shots at officers in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is charged after resisting arrest and firing shots at officers in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning. Officers with the Edmundson police department tried to stop Robert Slack in a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. but he failed to yield to officers. Officers had terminated the pursuit when Slack turned onto North Hanley and down Evans Avenue. Officers had no emergency lights or sirens and stayed a safe distance and observed. That's when police say Slack stepped out of the running car and started firing shots at the officers. Police said no one was injured.