Ciena Pops after Solid Earnings Report, ‘Robust Demand’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetworking technology maker Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) released its earnings report on Thursday. With that earnings report came a 2.87% bump in share price, thanks to the sheer quality of the numbers posted. It wasn't just earnings that gave Ciena its boost, however. Between the numbers the company turned in, the demand...

