CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers OF AJ Pollock sidelined with hamstring strain

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piO7F_0bnba1zY00
Sep 4, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) hits a double during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-06 01:20:48 GMT+00:00 - Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain he suffered during Saturday night's 6-1 win at San Francisco.

Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock, 33, will miss a "minimum" of two weeks. Early indications were that he suffered a Grade 2 strain when attempting a steal and sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning.

"I don't want to speculate. I know it wasn't good," Roberts said, per ESPN. "Obviously it's a huge loss in any capacity. ... We just gotta see where we're at tomorrow, but I think at the minimum it's going to be a couple of weeks."

Pollock, who missed 18 games earlier this season with a left hamstring strain, had to be helped off the field on Saturday. Cody Bellinger replaced him in the lineup.

Pollock is batting .297 with 16 homers, 25 doubles and 58 RBIs in 107 games this season.

An All-Star and a Gold Glove winner in 2015, Pollock is a career .281 hitter with 121 homers, 403 RBIs and 119 stolen bases in 885 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-18) and Dodgers.

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Mitch White from Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. In 18 games (three starts) for Los Angeles this season, White is 1-2 with a 3.49 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 38 2/3 innings.

Entering Sunday night's series finale with the Giants, Los Angeles (86-50) was in a first-place tie with San Francisco in the National League West.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch White
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espn#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Era#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former GM has pretty wild take on Cody Bellinger

It’s been a rough last couple seasons for Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger. He had a poor 2020 campaign and largely struggled in the playoffs. In 2021, he’s dealt with tough injuries and has only played in 66 games. The result? A .174 average and .574 OPS. It’s a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans can’t stop getting in fights in the stands (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers fans wouldn’t be Los Angeles Dodgers fans if they didn’t fight in the stands. It’s a right of passage. At the Dodgers-Braves game on Wednesday night, a group of fans opted to take frustrations into their own hands. Yes — we’re talking about a fan fight. Baseball...
MLBDodger Insider

Sweet 16th win for Urias, but bittersweet for Dodgers with loss of Pollock

The Dodgers hit the magic number for Julio Urías in the first inning. Score three runs or more for the left-hander and it has routinely led to victory. The Dodgers jumped on the Giants in the first inning with a three-spot, and Urías limited the opposition in a 6–1 victory on Saturday in San Francisco.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock may miss rest of the regular season

AJ Pollock has been an under-the-radar stalwart in the Dodgers’ lineup, and now he may miss the rest of the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers moved back into a tie atop the NL West with the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 win Saturday. But they also suffered a loss, as outfielder AJ Pollock suffered what’s now been confirmed to be a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Danny Duffy Comes Out of Bullpen Session Successfully

Newly acquired lefty Danny Duffy is taking steps in the right direction to make his first appearance with the club since being traded for in July, per manager Dave Roberts. The Dodgers skipper said Duffy was able to mix in all three of his pitches from his arsenal during his bullpen session on Sunday and that the team will ponder having him throw in a simulated game after a few more rounds of catch.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players you should be prepared to lose this winter

The Los Angeles Dodgers want nothing to do with the self-imposed luxury tax “salary cap” that most MLB teams seem spooked by these days. Even so, though, we have no idea what’s ahead of us this offseason, as a new set of CBA talks between the union and MLB establishment looms.
MLBThe Big Lead

Padres Fans Brawled During the 16-Inning Loss to the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 5-3, in 16 innings on Wednesday night. The game lasted nearly six full hours and the home team lost, so who knows how long it took for tempers to boil over and cause these Padres fans to fight each other. It's your classic one dude and a date trying to hold him back taking on two other dudes matchup.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: AJ Pollock Robbing Manny Machado Of Home Run Named MLB’s Play Of The Week

AJ Pollock was recognized by MLB for his home run robbery against San Diego Padres’ star Manny Machado in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-2 victory at Petco Park last week. Pollock’s web gem cam in the bottom of the fourth inning while the Dodgers were leading 1-0. With a runner on first base, Julio Urias threw a slider at the bottom of the zone that Machado belted into left field.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Where Would Los Angeles Be Without AJ Pollock?

The Dodgers could have been in a very tough spot this season without AJ Pollock. Always a little underrated by the fanbase, Pollock has been a model of consistency for most of the year. He also was in the lineup daily when the team went through a wild series of injuries to position players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy