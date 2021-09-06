CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bamboo Hill - Tianjin Vision Hill Plaza / Origin Architect

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. In the last few decades, there has been an unprecedented scale of human migration on the land of China. Countless simple youths born in the countryside have left their native land, experienced drifting and tempering, and finally merged into the vast sea of people in the city, becoming a cornerstone of the urban development. However, there are 350,000 pieces of natural bamboo strips from the bamboo sea in the south of the Yangtze River coming to the northern metropolis after traveling about 1,200km, and setting up a stage to support Tianjin's fashion life. This is an unexpected encounter between the rural nature and the metropolis, and also a long-lost reunion between the wandering youth and the source of life.

