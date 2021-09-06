CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers beat Cards on Daniel Vogelbach’s walk-off grand slam

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Sep 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (20) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the ninth inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-06 01:24:42 GMT+00:00 - Daniel Vogelbach hit a walk-off grand slam to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 Sunday.

The Brewers (84-54) took two of three games from the Cardinals (69-66), who carried a 5-1 lead into the ninth inning.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a ground rule double off Giovanny Gallegos to start the comeback. Luke Maile hit an RBI single, Jace Peterson hit a double and Eduardo Escobar walked.

Alex Reyes (5-8) relieved Gallegos and allowed Vogelbach's slam.

Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes allowed three runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out seven batters and walked two in his shortest outing since July 30.

Miguel Sanchez (2-0), the fifth Brewers pitcher, got the victory.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jon Lester held the Brewers to one run on six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

The Brewers played without shortstop Willy Adames, who went on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained quadriceps. Luis Urias played shortstop and Pablo Reyes played second base with Kolten Wong on paternity leave.

Reyes hit a solo homer in the second inning to put the Brewers up 1-0.

The Cardinals took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning. Nolan Arenado and Tyler O'Neill hit singles, Yadier Molina walked and Edmundo Sosa hit a sacrifice fly that also advanced the runners to second and third.

Harrison Bader hit a bouncer up the third base line that Escobar touched before it spun foul and got past him. Two runs scored.

Brewers reliever Hunter Strickland walked the bases loaded in the sixth inning, but he got Paul Goldschmidt to pop out to strand them.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning when reliever Jake Cousins walked Dylan Carlson and allowed O'Neill's 455-foot homer.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning against Genesis Cabrera, but Gallegos struck out Rowdy Tellez and retired Christian Yelich on a liner.

--Field Level Media

