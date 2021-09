After spending the weekend at Disneyland for my birthday, I finally started watching The Mandalorian this week -- yes, I know I'm super late. (And it's damn good too, did y'all know how good this show is???) Obviously the star of the show is Baby Yoda, who I love and would protect with my life just like IG-11. So it seemed like divine intervention of the Force when Hyundai unveiled the diminutive Casper SUV last night, as it's basically the Baby Yoda of SUVs. I mean, just look at it. This thing is freakin' cute.