Bobcat Athletic Complex grand opening set for October 8

BOZEMAN, Montana – The grand opening of Montana State University’s new Bobcat Athletic Complex is set for Friday, October 8, at 4 pm on the north side of that building. The grand opening coincides with Homecoming weekend, and allows “our student-athletes to have complete and uninterrupted access to the facility” prior to that point in the season, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said. The process of moving into the facility begins for Bobcat coaches and support staff begins this week.