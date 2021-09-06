Central Texas State Fair makes exciting comeback after last year's cancellation

Summer is not over in Belton.

Last year due to the pandemic, the Central Texas State Fair had to shut down, leaving many residents and visitors simply disappointed. Especially since the fair has been a tradition for many residents of Bell County for more than three decades.

Well, the four-day festival is back this year and is estimated to be bigger than ever.

Annually, the fair is said to bring in about 25,000 to 30,000 people each year. Bell County Exposition is expecting this year to surpass that with close to 10,000 attendees on Saturday night during Flatland Cavalry’s performance.

Executive Director Tim Stephens said they are “glad to be doing it this year and we are having big crowds.”

Many local businesses are also glad the fair is back after a year of financial struggle.

Parents and guardians were also excited to bring their kids back to their normal fun activities.

"It was very hard to find things to do as a family, so with it coming back, it was a great idea to bring her back here because she is used to these things," Bell County resident Javon Thomas said.

The 34 th annual fair had many of their original events and several new exciting ones.

From the petting zoo to a bull rider’s competition, the fair also features the largest indoor demolition derby in Central Texas: "Twisted Metal Mayhem."

