Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair’s match on Raw got a lot of attention for their apparent shooting on each other, and D-Von Dudley discussed the incident this week. As you surely recall, Jax and Flair looked to have started taking legitimate shots at each other during the match, leading to a ton of speculation online. On the latest Table Talk, Dudley said that the two did not get physical in the back after the match and acknowledged that things got a little rough in the ring, noting that they “handled it the way they handled it and they got over it. ”