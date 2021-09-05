CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Padres hunt for return of Fernando Tatis Jr. smile in outfield

By Bryce Miller
San Diego Union-Tribune

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. couldn't make a play Sunday at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

One of the most instinctual players in baseball is being asked to pause and be a risk-assessment manager. The star so at ease in the middle of the action at shortstop finds himself picking up tips on staying engaged in right field, the lineup card’s most remote outpost.

All that change — in approach, rhythm and comfort level — is curveball aplenty for Fernando Tatis Jr. to barrel up as the Padres systemically bubble wrap his invaluable left shoulder.

A concerning ripple has risen from shuffling the chess board pieces: The Padres are seeing that smile, pure dugout rocket fuel, less and less. The Padres crave that in a big way as they try to build on Sunday’s 4-3, walk-off win against the Astros at Petco Park with the Reds, Cardinals and Phillies linger in the wild-card shadows.

“When he came out there (to right field) I said, ‘This is going to be boring — 100 percent boring,’ ” Padres outfield guru Wayne Kirby, an eight-year MLB outfield veteran, said before first pitch. “You’ve got to find a way to relax, think good thoughts, think about what you’re going to do when the ball comes to you and enjoy it.

“You’re a dancer, so dance out there a little bit. Engage with the fans. Every once in a while, when he’s coming off the field, I’ll throw him a ball so he can throw to fans and stay energetic. He’s a young, wild bull. Just trying to keep him engaged is a big thing.”

The Padres know Tatis would rather play shortstop. Things are comfortable there. Things are familiar there. Security blanket Manny Machado stands a one-hopper away. He chats with teammates and opposing base runners.

In the outfield, right field in particular, you can almost feel his sudden sense of isolation.

The bat continues to punish the baseball, so it has not distracted him offensively, as far as anyone can tell. He entered Sunday leading the National League in home runs (37), slugging (.641), OPS (1.011) and average exit velocity (94.4 mph).

But does all seem right since Tatis was pointed to, well, right?

In the first inning against the Astros, a sinking pop up in no man’s land drifted toward the right-field line. Tatis raced to get there before tumbling awkwardly as the ball squirted away.

An inning later, first baseman Eric Hosmer, second baseman Adam Frazier and Tatis converged on a 217-foot ball ticketed to nowhere off the bat of Jake Meyers. As Tatis arrived, he put both hands above his head to protect himself as he lost the ball in the mid-afternoon glare.

“If you look at the first one, he’s been working a lot, you know, on his sliding and trying to keep that left hand off (the ground),” manager Jayce Tingler said. “So, when we do leave our feet there, he did it exactly how we want, textbook. He went, you know, feet first, didn’t go full extension, landed on the chest-shoulder area.

“… (On the other play) the ball came through the sun. He wasn’t able to get the sun blocked in that situation. So that’s an incredibly tough play, especially with the distance he had to go, cheating over in right-center.”

What should anyone expect? No matter how much athleticism oozes from the pores, Tatis is enrolled in on-the-job training at the game’s highest level in the middle of a playoff fistfight.

Gaining experience with the long runs, the sun, the wind and all the unpredictable x-factors a wholesale position change brings will come. Not in 2021, but at some point, if the front-office protection plan continues.

On Sunday, Tatis headed to the dugout with his head down a handful of times after rough plays in the field and a pair of strikeouts at the plate.

“We love seeing a smile on his face,” Kirby said. “I always tell him, ‘Remember, kids are watching.’ When he’s down, ‘Remember, kids are watching. Don’t let them see you be down on yourself. Don’t do it.’ ”

The struggle to balance it all out mentally and emotionally remains clear.

Telling Tatis to measure acceptable risk on dives in front of him and the wall behind him asks a lot. He’s a player who, to this point, reacts. He’s not wired to thumb through actuarial tables before making a play.

When a ball soared toward right field in a recent Dodgers series, Tatis seemingly was caught in the middle on whether to chase after or play it off the wall. The decision to throttle down was by design.

“Someone was raising hell about the ball that went over his head,” Kirby said. “There’s a reason we’ve got him doing that. We don’t want him running into the wall and going back on the injured list.

“He’s getting more comfortable on when to get back and when not to get back.”

That’s a lot to process for someone built to do, rather than think.

There will be a game, a matchup, a moment when the Padres will be forced to weigh putting Tatis back at shortstop to spark things — especially if the outfield experiment continues to lack traction.

“He’s been taking his ground balls, and that’s definitely an option going forward as well,” Tingler said. “So, I can’t say no, you won't see him on the infield. That is an option going forward.”

The last time Tatis spoke with the media , he explained that the grind of a full season, a stubborn injury and too many skids for too long has tested his incandescent self.

“Although you are a really positive guy, this is our work,” Tatis said. “And when we’re not doing good, it’s definitely hard for us to smile, especially in a hard stretch.”

When second baseman Jake Cronenworth hammered a walk-off shot to right field Sunday, the struggles of the day momentarily evaporated. Tatis raced to the plate, bouncing like a kid on the sandlot as he sprayed baby powder in all directions.

Winning remains the best smile-producer of them all.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

