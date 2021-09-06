DRAM Module Revenue Up 5% YoY in 2020

Second Half 2021 Revenue Expected to Be in the Range of $4 Million - $5 Million Supported by Current Second Half Backlog of $6 Million. SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVND) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced financial results for its second quarter of 2021. A copy of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available under the Company's profile on the Canadian Securities Administrator's SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. All amounts reported are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.