DRAM Module Revenue Up 5% YoY in 2020

Electronic Engineering Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal DRAM module revenue increased by about 5% year-on-year to $16.9 billion for 2020, according to TrendForce. Annual shipment of notebook computers and desktop PCs underwent a massive increase in 2020, thanks to the proliferation of the stay-at-home economy brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to TrendForce’s latest analysis. In particular, notebook shipment increased by a staggering 26% year-on-year (YoY), thereby generating a corresponding demand for DRAM chips. Although the movement of DRAM prices remained stable in 2020, there was a palpable growth in actual DRAM bit demand. Hence, global DRAM module revenue increased by about 5% YoY to US$16.9 billion for 2020.

www.eetasia.com

