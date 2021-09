A Salina woman is out a $2,300 Moped after it was stolen while she was at work Monday evening. Shea Mackenzie, 21, of Salina, told police that she had parked her blue 2014 Bronc Rally Moped in the parking lot of Lowe's, 3035 S. Ninth Street, while she went to work. The Moped had a Kansas license plate of 75FLD, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. The incident occurred sometime between 7-11 p.m. Monday.