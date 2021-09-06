⚽ Tiger men bounce back with win over Roadrunners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The FHSU men's soccer team played to a draw with No. 6 ranked Maryville University in Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead before the Saints tied the game midway through the second half. Neither team could find the golden goal in the extra 20 minutes. The Tigers now sit at 1-1-1 on the season and the Saints move to 2-0-1. The Tigers got on the board early as senior Antonio De La Torre netted his first goal of the season off a free kick from just outside of the box in the 11th minute of action. It was the Tigers' only shot of the first half, while the Saints recorded six in the first 45 minutes. Despite the Tigers' best efforts, the Saints were able to score at the 64th minute. The teams were nearly even in shots during the second half, the Saints ending with a 9-8 advantage.