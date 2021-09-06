⚽ Tiger men bounce back with win over Roadrunners

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team jumped into the win column on Sunday (Sept. 5), holding on to defeat MSU Denver by a score of 1-0. The Tigers scored in the first half and were able to hold off the Roadrunner attack for the entire second half posting their first clean sheet of the season.

