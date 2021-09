Even before Covid, Wonder Woman 1984 had been delayed. It was supposed to come out in December of 2019, then November of that year, before getting bumped back to the summer of 2020. By the fall of 2020, with widespread vaccinations months away, it was decided that the film couldn’t sit on the shelf any longer. Warner Bros. put the movie out in theaters and on its new HBO Max streaming service at the same time, a prelude to the company’s plan to bolster the site by releasing all of its 2021 films day-and-date in theaters and at home.