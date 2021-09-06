CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Choctaw County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.7 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall, falling to below flood stage late Tuesday night. The river will then continue falling to a stage of 21.0 feet by Friday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
County
Choctaw County, AL
County
Washington County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Leroy, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombigbee River#Choctaw#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's ATF nominee withdraws amid bipartisan pushback

President Biden on Thursday pulled the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after Republicans unified to oppose the pick and one independent senator expressed reservations. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed Thursday morning that the White House would withdraw Chipman's...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy