Harding County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, San Miguel by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harding; San Miguel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDING COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Adams County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Adams, southeastern Franklin and southwestern Cumberland Counties through 530 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over St. Thomas, moving southeast at 15 mph. Other strong storms were forming to the northeast of this storm. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Waynesboro, Greencastle, Guilford, St. Thomas, Fayetteville, Mont Alto, Scotland, Marion, Williamson, Quincy and Penn State Mont Alto. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Bucks County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Belfast, Frenchtown, West Easton, Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Glendon, Brass Castle, Revere and Pleasant Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Vance County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vance; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL VANCE AND WARREN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lares; San Sebastian; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR LARES, SAN SEBASTIAN AND UTUADO The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Okeechobee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okeechobee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okeechobee County through 400 PM EDT At 324 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kissimmee Prairie Reserve, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Basinger, Fort Drum and Country Hills Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 445 PM EDT At 409 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Oak Point, or over Hollywood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Dania Beach, Cooper City, Sunny Isles Beach, West Park, Wilton Manors, Estates Of Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM PDT FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 332 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highland, or near Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 320 PM, 50 MPH winds were reported near San Timoteo Canyon. Pea size hail was reported in Yucaipa. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lares; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Lares in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 304 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lares; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Lares in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 304 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comerio, Naranjito, Toa Alta by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Comerio; Naranjito; Toa Alta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COMERIO, NARANJITO AND TOA ALTA The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 140 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 7 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Huron County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Huron BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON Hazardous beach conditions, including rip currents, are no longer anticipated for Lake Huron beaches from Port Austin to Port Sanilac, thus the Beach Hazards Statement will be allowed to expire.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bayamon; Guaynabo; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bayamon in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 615 PM AST. * At 414 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Saint Lucie County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Lucie County through 500 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Walton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walton, Fort Pierce, White City, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant and Jensen Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and could cause localized flooding. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service San Diego.
Currituck County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Desoto County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Inland Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Manatee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hardee, east central Manatee and north central DeSoto Counties through 415 PM EDT At 326 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Ona, or 15 miles west of Wauchula, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wauchula, Ona, Zolfo Springs, Myakka Head, Limestone, Brownville and Gardner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 12:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds Tonight and Friday An cold front will begin to trigger showers and thunderstorms this evening through Friday. The best potential will be along the cold front from about 2-9am Friday morning from roughly north of Highway 50 through the Tahoe Basin, Northeast California, and western Nevada. Storms will likely produce light amounts of rainfall and brief downpours with a few dry lightning strikes possible. Some locally brief heavy rains (0.20-0.30") are possible mainly across portions of northern Lassen and northern Washoe counties. All storms will be capable of producing gusty outflow winds to 40 mph. Storms will wind down in the afternoon and mostly be out of the region by sundown Friday. Gusty winds will also materialize behind the front with gusts in the 25 to 40 mph range on Friday. This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes along with enhanced fire danger and travel difficulties for high profile vehicles. Smoke impacts will remain downwind of the Caldor and Dixie fires. Smoke and haze should clear in across most areas by Friday as increasing winds promote smoke dispersion. Smoke impacts for this weekend are uncertain and will depend on fire activity after this system passes.
Worcester County, MD

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

